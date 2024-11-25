Sindh Minister Takes Notice Of Female Teacher's Murder, Culprit Arrested
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali has taken serious notice of the brutal murder of Afshan Jamali, a female subject specialist and resident of Bakhar Jamali near New Saeedabad.
The provincial minister directed the District Officer, Women Development Department, Samina Abbasi to visit the victim's family and provide them with necessary support. Abbasi also met with DSP Saeedabad, who confirmed that the culprit had been arrested, and further legal action will be taken once the victim's parents arrive.
