Sindh Minister to hold open katchery

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) ::Sindh Minister for education and Literacy, Saeed Ghani along with Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah would held an open katchery to resolve public complaints here at circuit house Khairpur on February 29, at 11:00 am.

On the directives by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, they will listen to the problems of people and will pass the spot orders to resolve the issues of common men, said a handout on Friday.