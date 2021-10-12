UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister To Hold Open Katchery In Jacobabad On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sindh Minister to hold open katchery in Jacobabad on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah all the provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to hold open katcheries all over Sindh and address public problems in presence of officers concerned of the federal government institutions such as NADRA, HESCO, SEPCO and the SSGCL.

Besides, also the presence of officers/officials of various departments of Sindh Government.

In this regard, an open katchery will be held on October 15, 2021(Friday) at DC office Jacobabad.

The Sindh Minister for Works and Services Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi and Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Muhammad Asif Khan will hold the open katchery at 11.

00 a.m and will address the problems of the people.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hafiz Sial has directed all the district officers of the Federal and Provincial Departments to ensure their participation in the katchery.

DC Jacobabad advised to the general public of the district to present their written applications/requests before the Sindh Minister in the open katchery, so that they would be addressed on a priority basis in order to address their legitimate problems.

