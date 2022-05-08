UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister To Inaugurated Front-end Garbage Collection On May 09

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah would inaugurate the Front-end door-to-door garbage collection in district Central, North Nazimabad Zone, Korangi Model District and Landhi Zone on May 09, at 2pm.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Zubair Ahmad Channa and other officials concerned are also expected to attend the event, said a statement on Sunday.

Inauguration will be held at Orange Line BRTS Bus Depot, Shahra-e-Chishti Opposite Paposh Nagar graveyard North Nazimabad here.

