Sindh minister unveils 'Free Pink EV Scooters' to be distributed to women on first-come, first-served basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Senior Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon Wednesday, revealed the trailblazing Pink EV Scooters Scheme aimed at empowering women, including students, working women and minorities by offering free-of-cost electric scooters across the province on a first-come, first-served basis.

While in an exclusive conversation, the Sindh Minister highlighted the launch of the ‘Free Pink EV Scooters’ scheme aimed at empowering women by improving their mobility across the province.

The minister emphasized that this initiative would provide electric scooters free of cost to eligible women, helping to address their transportation challenges and promote independence.

The distribution of these scooters will be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure fairness and transparency, he mentioned.

The minister stressed the urgency of fulfilling the mobility needs of women, including students, working professionals, Industrial and minority groups, who face daily transportation hurdles.

To benefit from the scheme, applicants must fulfill certain eligibility criteria set by the authorities, he said, adding, these criteria are designed to prioritize women from underprivileged and marginalized communities, ensuring that the assistance reaches those who need it most.

The minister concluded by urging women across Sindh to take advantage of this unique opportunity and assured that the government is committed to supporting women’s empowerment through practical measures such as this innovative scooter distribution program.

To qualify for the scheme, he explained that the applicants must be permanent residents of Sindh and either students or working women. They are required to possess a valid driving license for a motorbike or car and must commit not to sell or sublet the scooter for at least seven years. Additionally, those selected through a draw will need to pass a road safety skill test to ensure safe usage of the vehicle.

This initiative makes daily travel safer and more affordable for women in Sindh, the minister added, with the Sindh Mass Transit Authority offering free training programs across the province, he concluded.