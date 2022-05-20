Sindh minister urges Federal Govt to direct IRSA for equal distribution of water

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Friday urged the Federal Government to direct the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for equal distribution of water among the provinces as per the Water Apportionment Agreement of 1991

Jam Khan Shoro, in a statement, alleged that IRSA was creating more water shortage in the Sindh province.

Due to its "unjust decision", the province had suffered a lot during the Kharif season, he added.

He claimed that the Tarbela Dam was getting empty due to continuous flow of water in Chashma Jhelum and Taunsa Panjnad Link canals, and IRSA took the decision in that regard with the help of the member of Balochistan.

The minister demanded that the report of sub-committee of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Water Resources regarding the water issues should be issued soon.