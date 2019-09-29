UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister Urges Oil And Gas Exploration Firms To Submit CSR Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Sindh minister urges oil and gas exploration firms to submit CSR plans

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Sunday called upon oil and gas exploration companies engaged in Sindh province to submit their plans of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the areas of their operations.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to obtain the details as per the guidelines of the Sindh government from such companies about the steps being taken under CSR, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Minister.

The officials are also asked to convene a meeting of the representatives of the companies to get details of their future CSR plans.

