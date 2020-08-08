Sindh Minister visits areas affected by heavy rain in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government and Information, Nasir Hussain Shah visited the different areas affected by heavy rains in Karachi.

According to the statement issued here on Saturday, the Minister visited the airports and its adjacent areas of port city.

The majority of areas were clear and traffic was commuting normally, it further said.

Both roads leading to airports were clean, while the drainage lines of visited area had been cleared.

However, there was rainwater on the one road of the area and teams of District Malir and Water board had been assigned to drain out the standing water, the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention here, the Karachi received continuous heavy rain on Friday and Saturday and clouds with chances of rains were expected on Sunday.