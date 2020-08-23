Sindh Minister visits Ghotki

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption, Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Societies Sindh Jam Ikramullah Dharejo visited Ghotki and went to various villages of his constituency Panu Aqil.

He also held meetings with various delegations, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

He visited Village Ilahi Bakhsh Mangi, Village Jalal Andhar, Village Mitla and other villages in Panu Aqil. He also went to the residence of former Chairman Nadir Ali Shah Jilani and offered Fatiha.

He also reached at central leader of Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Muhammad Ishaq Leghari' s residence and offered Fateha for her mother.