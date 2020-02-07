Sindh Minister visits shrine of Hazrat Syed Alam Ali Shah

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Friday attended the annual Urs of famous saint Hazrat Syed Aalm Ali Shah at the shrine of famous sufi in the Gadap area here

The Sindh minister laid the floral wreath and offered fateha during the visit, said a spokesman to the Sindh Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza said Sindh is the land of Sufis and these saints always taught lesson of peace and love as well as spread the message of brotherhood.

Murtaza was also presented traditional gift of Ajrak by the management committee of the shrine.