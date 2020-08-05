UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Ministers Calls For Resolution Of Kashmir Issue As Per UN's Resolutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Sindh Ministers calls for resolution of Kashmir issue as per UN's Resolutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Wednesday called for resolution of issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), in accordance with the UN Resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

In their joint statement on the occasion of "Kashmir Siege Day" here, they said that it was unfortunate that Indian government had changed the constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), and intensified the oppression and barbarism against Muslims in IIOJK.

The Military Siege imposed in the IIOJK be lifted immediately and the people should be given the right to live, they said.

They said that 'Pakistan's desire for peace should not be considered as a weakness'.

They said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with the Muslims of IIOJK.

They said that illegal actions of Indian government against all the minorities in India, especially Muslims, should be stopped. Minorities in Pakistan have complete freedom to practice their religion, they observed.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Resolution Chief Minister United Nations Jammu Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

14 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

27 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

27 minutes ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

10 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

10 minutes ago

Cypriot Embassy Looking to Relocate After Heavy Da ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.