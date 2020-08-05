(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Wednesday called for resolution of issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), in accordance with the UN Resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

In their joint statement on the occasion of "Kashmir Siege Day" here, they said that it was unfortunate that Indian government had changed the constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), and intensified the oppression and barbarism against Muslims in IIOJK.

The Military Siege imposed in the IIOJK be lifted immediately and the people should be given the right to live, they said.

They said that 'Pakistan's desire for peace should not be considered as a weakness'.

They said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with the Muslims of IIOJK.

They said that illegal actions of Indian government against all the minorities in India, especially Muslims, should be stopped. Minorities in Pakistan have complete freedom to practice their religion, they observed.