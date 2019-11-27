Sindh ministers condole death of journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh ministers have expressed their deep grief over the death of a reporter of a private television channel S.M. Irfan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh ministers have expressed their deep grief over the death of a reporter of a private television channel S.M. Irfan.

In a joint condolence message on Wednesday, the ministers including Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to bereaved family to bear the loss.