UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Ministers Condole Death Of Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

Sindh ministers condole death of journalist

Sindh ministers have expressed their deep grief over the death of a reporter of a private television channel S.M. Irfan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh ministers have expressed their deep grief over the death of a reporter of a private television channel S.M. Irfan.

In a joint condolence message on Wednesday, the ministers including Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to bereaved family to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Family TV

Recent Stories

Economic Situation not as good as believed: Mian Z ..

10 minutes ago

'London List' of Fugitive Russian Businesspersons ..

43 seconds ago

Malaysian Minister Warns IS May Relocate Base to S ..

45 seconds ago

COL approves Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) c ..

47 seconds ago

NAB-KP holds speech competition among students on ..

3 minutes ago

Govt aims to enroll 2.6 mln out of school children ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.