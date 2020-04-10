(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The provincial ministers and special assistant to Sindh Chief Minister expressed their sorrow and grief over the demise of Brother-in-law of CM Sindh.

Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Imtiaz Sheikh and Special Assistant to CM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar condoled the demise of Mehdi Shah brother-in-law of CM Murad Ali Shah.

They prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Mehdi Shah, who was serving as Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate, passed away on late Thursday night lost the battle against the pandemic Corona virus.