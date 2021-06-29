Sindh ministers condoles with Makdhoom Rafiq Zaman

Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani on Tuesday visited Makhdoom House Hala to condole with Member Provincial Assembly, Makhdoom Rafique Zaman on the sad demise of his mother

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani on Tuesday visited Makhdoom House Hala to condole with Member Provincial Assembly, Makhdoom Rafique Zaman on the sad demise of his mother.

Provincial Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and education Minister Saeed Ghani offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the bereaved family to bear loss with fortitude.