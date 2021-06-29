UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Ministers Condoles With Makdhoom Rafiq Zaman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:37 PM

Sindh ministers condoles with Makdhoom Rafiq Zaman

Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani on Tuesday visited Makhdoom House Hala to condole with Member Provincial Assembly, Makhdoom Rafique Zaman on the sad demise of his mother

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani on Tuesday visited Makhdoom House Hala to condole with Member Provincial Assembly, Makhdoom Rafique Zaman on the sad demise of his mother.

Provincial Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and education Minister Saeed Ghani offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the bereaved family to bear loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Sindh Information Minister Education Provincial Assembly Nasir Hala Family Sad

Recent Stories

DHA begins vaccinating pregnant women against COVI ..

10 minutes ago

Corona vaccination certificate mandatory at hospit ..

2 minutes ago

WTO Highlights Continued Disparity in Vaccine Acce ..

3 minutes ago

Call to provide inheritance rights to women

3 minutes ago

Four killed, six injured in Landikotal blast

18 minutes ago

American Rescue Act Makes Record Payout of $390Bln ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.