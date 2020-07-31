Sindh Ministers congratulate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

Sindh Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar while congratulating the nation on Eid-ul-Azha, have said that this festival teaches the lesson of sacrifice and love

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar while congratulating the nation on Eid-ul-Azha, have said that this festival teaches the lesson of sacrifice and love.

In their joint congratulatory message, they said that Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of the Sunnah of Prophet Ibraham and it demands us to promote spirit of sacrifice and to share happiness with others as well.

They said that the world is going through a difficult time and these conditions have increased unemployment and poverty.

In such circumstances we should remember the lesson of Eid-ul-Azha and follow it and we should serve to the suffering of humanity, they said.