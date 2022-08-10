UrduPoint.com

Sindh Ministers Review Drainage Operation After Recent Monsoon Spell

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Sindh ministers review drainage operation after recent Monsoon spell

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday visited different areas of the city to review rainwater drainage after recent spell of monsoon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday visited different areas of the city to review rainwater drainage after recent spell of monsoon.

Provincial Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Special Assistant to CM Qasim Naveed, Deputy Commissioner South, and officials of Water Board and local bodies were also accompanying with him.

The Provincial Ministers reviewed rainwater drainage at KPT Underpass, Submarine Chowrangi, Tower, I.I. Chandrigar Road, Sindh Assembly, Sindh Secretariat and Shahrah Faisal.

The information minister directed concerned officials to ensure drainage of accumulated rain water from roads and low-lying areas at the earliest.

He said that despite of heavy downpour all major underpasses in the metropolis were clear for traffic while district administration, municipal and water board staffers were present on the roads.

He informed that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was personally monitoring the drainage work while provincial ministers were supervising relief operations on the roads.

Police and traffic officials were also instructed to help the citizens, Memon added.

