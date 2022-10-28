Sindh ministers visit KMC headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Labor and Manpower Saeed Ghani,. and Women Welfare Minister Shehla Raza along with others visited the headquarters of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation here on Friday.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the provincial ministers at the KMC Building, said a statement.

The administrator briefed them about ongoing development works in Karachi, construction and repair of roads, installation of street lights, renovation of underpasses and flyovers, and future projects.

The ministers paid a detailed visit to the KMC Building and witnessed the newly renovated Council Hall and the clock of the building and appreciated the works.

They expressed their happiness that the historical building of KMC was in a good condition with all its glory.

The infrastructure of Karachi was severely damaged after the rains of the past few days, but the speed with which the infrastructure was improved by the timely actions of the administrator Karachi was commendable, they added.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said he was just walking down memory lane to remember his 8-year association with the building.

Administrator Karachi said KMC was the nursery of democracy and the persons serving as members here not only were active in the politics of Pakistan but also were serving the country and the nation.

"I am trying hard to make KMC financially stable so that this organization continues to serve the citizens," Barrister Wahab said, adding that according to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh, development work was being done in Karachi.

He said PPP believed that if Karachi was better, then Pakistan would be better. He said Karachi was an economic hub and the focus was on improving its infrastructure.

PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Khoro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Minister Saeed Ghani, Minister Shehla Raza, South District President Khalil Hoot and General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Information Secretary of Karachi Division Muhammad Asif Khan and others were amongst those who visited the KMC headquarters.