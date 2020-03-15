Sindh Ministers visit Seminaries to seek support of Ulema against COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani Sunday called on Ulema of different schools of thought in the city.

These Ulema included Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman at Dar-ul-Uloom Naeemia, the members of Majlis Rabita Committee Karachi of Dawat-e-Islami at Faizan-e-Madina and Maulana Bashir Farooqui at Sylani Welfare Centre, says an official statement.

The ministers briefed them of the steps taken by the provincial government especially by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 in the province.

For coping with this pandemic, they said, every possible preventive measure was being taken by the government including declaration of health emergency in the province.

They urged that every citizen would have to play due role to fight this epidemic.

Saeed Ghani said the madairs and ulema were a strong platform in the country especially in Sindh and that a message from this platform spreads to nook and corner of the country.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman praised the efforts made by Sindh Government against COVID-19 and assured that ulema would extend all cooperation to make this campaign successful.

From the platform of mosques and madaris, he pledged, the health advisory issued by the government would be dispensed to the general public for their awareness against this fatal virus.

"This is not a political but human issue. We would support Sindh Government to the possible extent," he reaffirmed adding that all madaris had decaled holidays and sent the students to their homes and ulema wanted to join in the battle against COVID-19.

Sindh government had proved itself very efficient in handling the virus threat and we pray for the safety of the entire nation from this menace.

The ministers said the Cabinet members were out to activate the people from all walks of life to cooperate and support Sindh Government in containing COVID-19.

Maulana Yaqoob Attari, Maulana Illyas Qadri and Maulana Bashir Farooqi also assured of full cooperation on behalf of their religious parties and welfare organizations.

Maulana Bashir Farooqui also assured that all required preventive measures were being strictly applied at " Dastarkhwan", the system of providing free food to the deserving people.