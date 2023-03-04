Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Giyanchand Essarani for special security arrangements on Holi

Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Giyanchand Essarani has written a letter to Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon for ensuring special security arrangements on Holi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Giyanchand Essarani has written a letter to Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon for ensuring special security arrangements on Holi.

The provincial minister said that the Hindu community is celebrating the festival of Holi on March 6 and 7.

'Special security arrangements should be made at the places of worship of the Hindu community across Sindh so that the Hindu community can celebrate its festival of colors with traditional enthusiasm without any fear,' he added.