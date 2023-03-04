UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Giyanchand Essarani For Special Security Arrangements On Holi

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Giyanchand Essarani has written a letter to Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon for ensuring special security arrangements on Holi

The provincial minister said that the Hindu community is celebrating the festival of Holi on March 6 and 7.

'Special security arrangements should be made at the places of worship of the Hindu community across Sindh so that the Hindu community can celebrate its festival of colors with traditional enthusiasm without any fear,' he added.

