Sindh Minority Affairs Department Distributed Over Rs 46 M Under Educational Scholarships: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal Thursday said that educational scholarships were distributed among the promising needy students of the minority community on the basis of merit under the Sindh government.

Between 2018 to 2020, the cheques worth over Rs 46 million had been distributed among 3100 bright and needy students on merit basis so that they could continue their education and achieve higher education and take part in prosperity of the province and the country, he said while meeting a delegation here at his office.

The provincial minister added that students willing to avail scholarships for the current financial year 2021-could obtain forms and other information from the department's website https://minorityaffairs.

sindh.gov.pk/notifications/1063.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said the Sindh government had taken all possible steps for the promotion of education among the deserving students.

He further said that one of the top priorities of the government was to provide quality higher education opportunities to the youth.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that by providing educational scholarships to the students of the minority community, it had proved that the present government of Sindh was taking practical steps for the promotion of interfaith harmony.

