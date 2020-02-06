Sindh Muslim Boxing Club wins DMC South Kashmir Cup boxing championship

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Muslim Boxing Club won by attaining four gold and three silver medals in DMC South Kashmir Cup boxing championship and Sharafi Star Boxing Club with three gold medals and two silver medals bagged second position while Faqir Colony Boxing Club with two gold and one silver medal won the third position.

The championship was played at Ustad Ali Muhammad Boxing Stadium in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, said a statement on Thursday.

Speaking as the guest of honor at the awards distribution ceremony, Chairman DMC- South Malik Fayyaz Awan said over 180 days have passed to the imposition of curfew in Kashmir and business and educational institutions are closed.

He said Pakistan will continue to raise voice for the right of self-determination of Kashmiri brethren at every level utilizing each platform including playgrounds. Soon Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Olympian Malang Baloch, International Boxer Nizam Ali, Ghulam Nabi, Fida Hussain, Jamil Baloch, Ustad Moosa, Abdul Rasheed, Secretary General of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Vice Chairman Asif Azeem, Sindh Boxing Association President Muhammad Asghar Baloch and other sports figures were also present.

Chairman DMC-South Malik Fayyaz Awan said that young athletes were our heroes. District South particularly Lyari had given prominent Names to the country in boxing who have won many awards representing Pakistan at the World Championships.

He said that boxing is a favorite sport of the youth of the country. We can attain best results by providing better opportunities and resources to the young boxers.

Later DMC-South Chairman distributed trophies, medals, awards and certificates among the winners.

Scores in brief: In category of 32kg Murtaza defeated Shahab by 2-1, Ali Raza beat Muhammad Amar by 3-0 in category of 34kg, Shavez defeated Attaullah by 2-1 in category of 36kg, Simz won from Hassan by 2-1 in category of 38kg, Hasnain beat Mussadiq by 2-1 in category of 40kg, Yasin beat Ahmed by 3-0 in category of 42kg, Aqib defeated Abdul Hanaan by 2-1 in category of 44kg, Mudassar won from Uzair by 3-0 in category of 46kg and Shoaib defeated Arslan by 2-1 in 48kg category.