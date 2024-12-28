Open Menu

Sindh Narcotics Control Dept Recovers 10,300 Grams Of Ketamine

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Sindh narcotics control dept recovers 10,300 grams of ketamine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Narcotics Control Department has claimed to have recovered 10,300 grams of ketamine and arrested two suspects in a second major operation at Korangi Crossing on a tip-off during a week.

The Deputy Director Narcotics Control Karachi Lakhmi Chand and District In-charge Korangi Sohail Abbas along with other officials while holding a press conference at the office of the Director General Narcotics Control Sindh, claimed that the current price of ketamine per kilogram in the international market is about 1 million rupees, which makes the total price more than 10 million rupees.

He claimed that a case has been registered against the arrested accused Zahid Iqbal son of Fazal Elahi and Zulfiqar son of Din Muhammad, while according to initial information, the accused belong to an inter-provincial gang involved in drug smuggling, who smuggle ketamine from Quetta to Karachi.

The Narcotics Control Department's officials said that further investigations are underway against the accused and raids are also being conducted at various places in search of other accomplices of the accused.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Quetta Price Korangi Market From Million

Recent Stories

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New ..

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza

47 minutes ago
 Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Kh ..

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

3 hours ago
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

3 hours ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

3 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

4 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

4 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan