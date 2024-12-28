Sindh Narcotics Control Dept Recovers 10,300 Grams Of Ketamine
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Narcotics Control Department has claimed to have recovered 10,300 grams of ketamine and arrested two suspects in a second major operation at Korangi Crossing on a tip-off during a week.
The Deputy Director Narcotics Control Karachi Lakhmi Chand and District In-charge Korangi Sohail Abbas along with other officials while holding a press conference at the office of the Director General Narcotics Control Sindh, claimed that the current price of ketamine per kilogram in the international market is about 1 million rupees, which makes the total price more than 10 million rupees.
He claimed that a case has been registered against the arrested accused Zahid Iqbal son of Fazal Elahi and Zulfiqar son of Din Muhammad, while according to initial information, the accused belong to an inter-provincial gang involved in drug smuggling, who smuggle ketamine from Quetta to Karachi.
The Narcotics Control Department's officials said that further investigations are underway against the accused and raids are also being conducted at various places in search of other accomplices of the accused.
