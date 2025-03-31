Sindh Narcotics Control Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department's Rohri Circle team foiled a drug smuggling operation worth millions of rupees.
A spokesperson for the department on Monday said the Rohri Circle team recovered 50 kilograms of high-quality hashish from a van during a search at the Rohri check post.
The accused, Ghulam Yasin, son of Manzoor Hussain, was arrested on the spot for drug smuggling.
The vehicle used in the smuggling was seized, and a case has been registered against the accused.
According to initial investigations, the hashish was being smuggled from Quetta via Sukkur to Karachi. Further investigation was underway.
