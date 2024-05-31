- Home
Sindh NAT 2023 Results: Girls Excel In Maths, English; Grade 8 Rural Students Improve In Science
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Education announced the 2023 National Achievement Test (NAT) results for Sindh on Friday, covering English, Urdu/Sindhi, Maths, and Science for grade 4 and grade 8 students.
According to the findings, girls are slightly ahead of boys in Maths and English, and the performance of Grade 8 students in rural schools is said to be better overall. Students showed significant improvement in Maths, English and Urdu/Sindhi.
According to Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya, Director General Pakistan Institute Of Education, "The launch of the National Achievement Test results in Sindh marks a step forward in our collaborative efforts to improve education across Pakistan. By working together with the Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research (DCAR), we can leverage each other's expertise to create a more comprehensive assessment system.
This includes utilizing PIE's recently developed item banking software and expanding assessments beyond grades 4 and 8 to include foundational learning. Sharing ownership of the data at the provincial level allows us to tailor interventions and decision-making based on specific provincial needs.
Today's (Friday’s) report provides a valuable foundation for continued collaboration. Ultimately, this is about ensuring the authenticity and impact of data, not just presenting results, to drive meaningful improvements in the educational landscape of Sindh."
Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary Education & Literacy, remarked, “The National Achievement Test launch and these results for Sindh are a valuable exercise. I want to express my appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training for this initiative. Assessing learning in grades 4 and 8, along with the feedback from parents, headteachers, and communities, provides crucial insights.
The encouraging performance in Maths, particularly in rural areas, stands out.” However, these assessments also remind us that while learning outcomes are important, so too is fostering creativity and critical thinking. We must move beyond a system solely focused on marks. Reforms are underway – STEDA and PITE's teacher capacity building projects are ongoing.
We're budgeting for STEM education in elementary schools, including dedicated junior science teachers. Math instruction needs a shift away from rote learning, focusing on its practical applications. Student learning must be an integrated approach.
Students are our most important stakeholders. I commend PIE for presenting this report, and I look forward to further discussions on how these findings can inform future reforms.”
4,306 students from 277 government schools in Sindh participated in the National Achievement Test, providing a broad representation of Sindh's educational landscape. Maths results in grade 4 were 49 percent, English 59 percent, Urdu/Sindhi 69 percent, while grade 8 results in Maths stood at 41 per cent and in science at 49 per cent. Analyzing performance by gender, it was found that girls outperformed boys in most subjects and grades.
According to the results, in grade 4, girls in English are 62%, boys are 55%; in Maths, girls are 51%, boys are 49%, while in eighth grade, in science, girls are at 52% and boys are at 47%. It is found that eighth grade students in rural schools performed better, while fourth grade students in urban schools performed better. The findings also show Maths results in grade 4, rural is 49%, urban is 51%, in grade 8 Science, rural is 52%, urban is 46%.
The results show that progress has been made over time. There is improvement in NAT 2023 Maths scores for grade 8 compared to 2019. However, fourth grade English scores show a downward trend. Scores for English for grade 4 are 58 percent in 2023 and 62 percent in 2019. Students in Sindh scored 41 percent in 8th grade math in 2023, up from 34 percent in 2019.
The results of the National Achievement Test 2023 regarding the positive trends and improvement sector indicate that the fruits of many positive trends have started coming in the education system of Sindh. Students' impressive performance in most subjects and increased math scores indicate effective learning strategies.
However, there is a need for continued focus on improving math and science scores in eighth grade. The situation and findings from the National Achievement Test 2023 will guide provincial school departments in programming and reforms.
Through the joint efforts of educators, parents and policy makers, Sindh aims to make significant progress in raising educational standards and student performance.
The National Achievement Test 2023 results provide a valuable benchmark for Sindh's educational progress, showing both achievements and opportunities for growth. Leveraging these results, the province will build on its strengths and address its challenges, ensuring a bright educational future for all students.
