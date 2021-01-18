Sindh needs honest leadership for development : Imtiaz Ali

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Imtiaz Ali Taj said that PPP had pushed Sindh into a quagmire of misery from and the province needed an honest and courageous leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan to move it on the path of development.

He said that PTI had been working hard for the betterment of the system and institutions.

He said that the country's economy was now much better.

He informed that the current deficit of Rs 20 billion was now in surplus and exports were gradually increasing.

He added that the fact was being acknowledged by international non-governmental organizations, including Moody's.

"All this is the result of an honest and sincere Prime Minister and his responsible leadership," Imtiaz said.

He said " Amjad Advocate should urges the Sindh government to reform instead of criticizing the Federal government" .

Imtiaz Ali Taj further said that the PTI government was working day and night to combat climate change and implement major energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Plans are afoot to modernize health, education, and to develop tourism, minerals, agriculture, forestry and other vital resources at the industrial level.

He said that the PTI government was working hard to create employment opportunities in the province as well as increasing its revenue .