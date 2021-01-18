UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Needs Honest Leadership For Development : Imtiaz Ali

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Sindh needs honest leadership for development : Imtiaz Ali

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Imtiaz Ali Taj said that PPP had pushed Sindh into a quagmire of misery from and the province needed an honest and courageous leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan to move it on the path of development.

He said that PTI had been working hard for the betterment of the system and institutions.

He said that the country's economy was now much better.

He informed that the current deficit of Rs 20 billion was now in surplus and exports were gradually increasing.

He added that the fact was being acknowledged by international non-governmental organizations, including Moody's.

"All this is the result of an honest and sincere Prime Minister and his responsible leadership," Imtiaz said.

He said " Amjad Advocate should urges the Sindh government to reform instead of criticizing the Federal government" .

Imtiaz Ali Taj further said that the PTI government was working day and night to combat climate change and implement major energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Plans are afoot to modernize health, education, and to develop tourism, minerals, agriculture, forestry and other vital resources at the industrial level.

He said that the PTI government was working hard to create employment opportunities in the province as well as increasing its revenue .

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Exports Education Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan Imtiaz Ali All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

UAE signs agreement to host permanent headquarters ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises 20 awareness events in 4th ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Sta ..

1 hour ago

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

2 hours ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

2 hours ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.