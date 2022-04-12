UrduPoint.com

Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee Announces To Increase Fund To Respond In Case Of Natural Disaster

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee announces to increase fund to respond in case of natural disaster

Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday announced to increase funds from two to five percent to respond in case of natural disasters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday announced to increase funds from two to five percent to respond in case of natural disasters.

According to the press release, the important decisions were taken in the meeting of Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee chaired by Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gyanchand Israni. The decision was made to provide financial assistance to the families affected by the fire.

Special Assistants to Sindh Chief Minister Dr. Khatumal Jeewan, Punjomal Bheel, Surinder Valasai, MPA Rana Hamir Singh, MPA Anthony Naveed, Kamla Bai, Sardar Ramesh Singh and others were also present.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Minority Affairs Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Director Minority Affairs Tahir Shehzad, Deputy Secretary Nazir Soomro, Executive Engineer Sanjay Raja and other notables.

The meeting was informed that more than 700 applications for scholarships have been received.

The Sindh directed that the process of awarding scholarships should be completed by June 15 and no cheque should be issued after June 15.

The meeting reviewed the progress on development schemes and discussed welfare schemes for the next financial year.

It was decided to issue Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Minority Support Card in the next financial year while it was also decided to set up an endowment fund in the next financial year instead of scholarships.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of a commission under the Sindh Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities Act and in this regard a special meeting of the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee was convened in two weeks to announce the final decision.

The provincial minister said that the members of the committee should monitor the ongoing development schemes so that the schemes could be completed by June.

