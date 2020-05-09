Sindh not ending lock down on May 11: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Sindh was not ending the lockdown on Monday (May 11) and "we are entering the second phase of lockdown with some extra restrictions, particularly at hotspots".

In a statement issued from the CM's House on Saturday, the chief minister said that some media channels were giving the impression that the lockdown was ending on Monday, which was totally wrong.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, "we are entering phase-II under which strict controls at hotspots were being initiated.

" However, minor exemptions would be given to some sectors such as construction phase-II, and isolated shops in neighbourhoods would be allowed to operate under standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

The CM Sindh added that air, train and public transport would continue to remain close.

"Our lockdown is linked to our data," he said and added that our provincial health capacity was currently 20 percent. We would consistently adjust our protective measures according to our capacity", Syed Murad Ali Shah added.