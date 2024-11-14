Sindh Ombudsman directs steps for clearance of dues of LG employees

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput, Thursday, directed the officials concerned to prepare a consensus summary draft regarding clearance of dues of local government employees for the approval by the Sindh Cabinet

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput, Thursday, directed the officials concerned to prepare a consensus summary draft regarding clearance of dues of local government employees for the approval by the Sindh Cabinet.

The Sindh Ombudsman passed the directives during the hearing of the case related to the payment of outstanding dues of retired employees of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Town Municipal Corporations, said a statement issued here.

Additional Chief Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Ombudsman Sindh Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Special Secretary Local Government Ayesha Mir, DG Ombudsman Sindh Asad Ali Khan, Registrar Masood Ishrat, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Secretary Finance Asif Rajput and other relevant officers attended the hearing.

The Provincial Ombudsman, during the hearing, said that he was well aware of the weak financial situation of the provincial government, however, due to the lack of a clear policy regarding the payment of dues of local government employees, retired employees of KMC and TMCs were worried about pension and other dues, while hundreds of petitions from retired employees are also pending in the courts.

Syed Khalid Haider Shah informed the Ombudsman that KMC and TMCs were currently facing a severe financial crisis and we were trying to formulate a phased strategy to pay the dues. The Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi has briefed that before the implementation of the new LG system in October last year, KMC used to pay dues to local government employees.

He stated that KMC was paying Rs688 million to pensioners every month while over 9000 cases related to payment of dues of retired employees were under process and of them 750 cases would be resolved by the next month.

Secretary Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, at the occasion, stressed on taking more steps to resolve the cases of deceased employees, marriage of girls and other outstanding dues.

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput said that KMC should take responsibility for one-window payment of dues, while in the light of the suggestions of the relevant departments for clearance of the due, a consensus summary draft should be prepared for approval by the Sindh Cabinet.

He said that the decision of the provincial cabinet would be a better solution of the problems of local government employees who were worried about their dues.