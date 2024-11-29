Sindh Ombudsman for reducing investigation time of complaints

The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput has directed the officers of the Provincial Ombudsman to reduce the investigation period in pending public complaints and dispose them immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput has directed the officers of the Provincial Ombudsman to reduce the investigation period in pending public complaints and dispose them immediately.

He emphasized to adopt all methods to create public awareness about the offices of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh and their procedures.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the officers of the Provincial Ombudsman in his office. On this occasion, the Secretary Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Director General Asad Ali Shah, Registrar Masood Ishrat and Advisors were also present.

Earlier, Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput reviewed the complaints received at the provincial headquarters and district offices and sought suggestions from the participants of the meeting for better handling of public complaints against government departments.

The participants advised for strong cooperation of the relevant government departments and the increase in capacity of the Ombudsman officers for the immediate resolution of public complaints.

They advised that in any case, after the response of the relevant department, the applicant should be summoned if necessary, a communique said.

The participants also opined that such pending cases in which the applicant is not approaching the Provincial Ombudsman and District Ombudsman offices despite being contacted should be dismissed.

Secretary Ombudsman Sindh Mansoor Abbas Rizvi informed the meeting that panaflexes regarding the procedure for approaching the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh office have been displayed at the Sindh Secretariat and other public places, due to which is the increase in number of public complaints is being observed.

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput urged the officers to adopt all methods for public awareness regarding the Provincial Ombudsman offices and organize seminars in universities including displaying handbills and banners in public places. He also directed to reduce the investigation period of pending complaints in the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh and district offices and dispose them promptly.