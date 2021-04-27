UrduPoint.com
Sindh Ombudsman Help Residents Get Regular Supply Of Potable Water In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sindh Ombudsman help residents get regular supply of potable water in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Consequent to the intervention of Sindh Ombudsman, Ajaz Ali Khan, regular supply of potable water has been ensured for the residents of Masoodia Colony, Jurial Shah Colony and those from Street No. four of islam Nagar, Hyderabad.

According to details made available here on Tuesday,the provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib)disposing of two separate complaints filed by M/s Ghulam Hussain Shaikh and Amiruddin & other alleging inter-alia non supply of potable water to their respective areas of residence.

The complaints were admitted and assigned to Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman's Regional Office, Hyderabad, who took up the matter with the concerned authorities in WASA - Hyderabad and heard the parties.

During the proceedings, the Executive Engineer, concerned attended the hearing and reported that the grievances of the complainants have been redressed. The complainants in the both the cases while confirming regular supply of potable water requested to the office of the Ombudsman to direct WASA authorities for uninterrupted supply of the essential good to their localities in the future too.

The Honorable Ombudsman of Sindh expressing his pleasure that his intervention had helped the inhabitants of concerned neighborhood in the second largest city of City in getting regular supply of water directed the Managing Director, WASA - Hyderabad to ensure that this must be continued in future too as per undertaking submitted during proceedings.

