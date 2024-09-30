Sindh Ombudsman Holds Awareness Meeting In Mirpurkhas
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Monday chaired an awareness meeting to inform social workers about the office's services.
During the meeting, the Regional Director Zulfikar Ali Junejo addressed the attendees and highlighted the role of the Ombudsman's regional office.
He stated that the people can submit applications for the redressal of their grievances without any fee and the office will forward the application to the concerned institution for immediate resolution.
The Deputy Registrar Chief Ombudsman, Sajjad Soomro also spoke at the event.
He explained that the Ombudsman's office is a government institution that has been working under the supervision of the Sindh government since 1992 to address the complaints and grievances of the people.
Soomro further informed the audience that during the year 2023-24, the Mirpur Special Office of the Ombudsman received more than 10,000 complaint requests of which 5,000 were approved for investigation.
The remaining requests were sent to the relevant institutions for resolution at the grassroots level.
The awareness session was attended by social leaders including Junaid Mirza, Radha Bheelnand Dr. Tahira Bilal, the Focal Person from the High Regional Office, Kamran Soomro as well as representatives from various social organizations.
