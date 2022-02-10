UrduPoint.com

Sindh Ombudsman Provides Relief To BDS Student

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Sindh Ombudsman Ajaz Ali Khan on Thursday expressed his satisfaction that on his intervention, University of Karachi rectified the error of OMR Key and issued corrected result of second year to a BDS student of Karachi Medical and Dental College

Official statement from the Ombudsman Office here on Thursday said Ms. Rieda Fatima filed a complaint in October 2021 stating that she was student of Karachi and Medical and Dental College, which wais affiliated with University of Karachi, and appeared in Pathology Supplementary Examination 2020 but she was declared "Fail" by awarding 39 marks.

She pointed out that there was some technical error in answer keys and therefore, she approached the relevant authorities for re-evaluation of her answers but was depressed because of no response.

Then, she approached the Ombudsman Secretariat to intervene.

On the directives of the Ombudsman, the case was admitted and investigation was assigned to a consultant Syed Qamar Razi Naqvi, who took up the matter with the Registrar and Controller of Examination of University of Karachi.

In response , KU in its report admitted that the correct answers of the previous year BDS Pathology theory were not in alphabetical order, however these were correct in the examination paper. Due to such technical error " OMR Key" was incorrect, which after the approval of the competent authority, were corrected and the examiner of the said paper revised the result as per Correct OMR Keys and grievance of the complainant was been redressed.

