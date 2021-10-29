UrduPoint.com

Sindh Ombudsman RD Asks Government Officers To Resolve Public Issues According To Law

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Regional Director of Province Ombudsman Sindh Abdul Wahab Memon Friday asked the officers of all provincial government departments to resolve the genuine issues of the public in accordance to rules and regulations otherwise in case of failure, appropriate action will be recommended to their high ups.

Addressing an open katchery here at District Accounts Office Hyderabad, he informed that such type of open katcheries were being held in all districts of the province with an objective to resolve the genuine issues and complaints of the people.

The officers of the government departments were bound to facilitate the people and those officers who were creating hurdles in resolving their genuine and legal issues would be dealt according to law and action against them will be recommended to high ups of their departments concerned, he warned.

He also advised the people to submit complaints to Provincial Ombudsman Directorate for getting relief.

After receiving complaints from public in the open katchery, he asked the officers of District Accounts Office Hyderabad to resolve the issues of retired government employees regarding gratuity, pension, commutation, family pension and GP Fund cases on priority basis.

