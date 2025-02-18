Open Menu

Sindh Ombudsman To Hold Open Court In Khairpur On Feb 20

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Sindh Ombudsman to hold open court in Khairpur on Feb 20

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Syed Ali Murtaza Zaidi will hold an open court at Circuit House Khairpur on Thursday, February 20, at 11 am.

According to the announcement on Tuesday, during the open court, the Provincial Ombudsman will address public complaints, in the presence of consultant Incharge Ahmed Bukhsh Ghumro and 55 senior officers from various government departments. Citizens can submit their complaints in writing during the open court session.

Recent Stories

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

1 minute ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

16 minutes ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

16 minutes ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

3 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

4 hours ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan