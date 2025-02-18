Sindh Ombudsman To Hold Open Court In Khairpur On Feb 20
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Syed Ali Murtaza Zaidi will hold an open court at Circuit House Khairpur on Thursday, February 20, at 11 am.
According to the announcement on Tuesday, during the open court, the Provincial Ombudsman will address public complaints, in the presence of consultant Incharge Ahmed Bukhsh Ghumro and 55 senior officers from various government departments. Citizens can submit their complaints in writing during the open court session.
