Sindh Ombudsman To Hold Public Hearing On April 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 08:45 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Sindh Ombudsman will conduct a public hearing here at the District Accounts Office on April 5.

An official spokesman informed on Thursday that the ombudsman would receive complaints and order redressal on the occasion.

The people had been advised to attend the hearing to share their problems and complaints.

