UrduPoint.com

Sindh On The Road To Development, Prosperity, Says CM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Sindh on the road to development, prosperity, says CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the PPP-led government just after restoring law and order in the province, was on the road to development and prosperity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the PPP-led government just after restoring law and order in the province, was on the road to development and prosperity.

He said, "Development and prosperity of any province or country depends upon best working conditions, which can be created with ideal law and order." This he said while addressing the 51-Pakistan Staff Course participants led by their Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan, who called on him here at the CM House.

The participants belonged to different countries including Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka and other countries.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, secretaries of different departments.

The chief minister said that the province had the worst law and order, people used to travel in police convoys and in Karachi no-go areas, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion were the order of the day.

"The first and gigantic task for the government of PPP in 2008 was to restore law and order in the province, therefore in the first phase highways were cleared from the dacoits by launching different operations," he said.

Shah said that Karachi despite being a cosmopolitan city had turned into no-go areas. "People had no courage to penetrate in such areas," he said adding that the policemen, who had participated in Karachi operation were killed in target killing, which had demoralized them.

The PPP government in Sindh not only enhanced the morale of the policemen by enhancing their salaries, equipped them with latest weapons and gadgets, mobilized them with new vehicles but also enhanced their compensation.

Shah said that after restoration of law and order major international events such as cricket matches, literary festivals, Bohra Jamaat events and various other programmes were conducted successfully and smoothly in Karachi.

The CM said that the provincial government made a massive investment in Thar and turned it into one of the hubs of investment.

'Today, Thar has a vast road network, airport, and major projects of mining, power generation, coal to gas, coal to liquid and newly established educational institutions," he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government has improved three major hospitals, NICVD, JPMC and NICH in Karachi.

"The NICVD has eight satellites in other district headquarters of the province and open-heart surgery is performed in Karachi and Sukkur," he said and added Gambat Institute of Health has an expertise in liver transplantation and so far they have conducted 5000 liver transplants.

He said that the Cyberknife of JPMC was one of the best facilities in the world where free of cost treatment was provided.

Shah said that his government was the only provincial government, which established a 200-bedded Institute of Infectious Diseases or what it was known as COVID hospitals at NIPA.

"This institute apart from providing treatment to the COVID patients would conduct research to control infectious diseases," he said.

He also proudly told the visiting delegation that his government on Public Private Partnership basis has constructed major roads, such 4-lane Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road, Karachi-Thatta road, Jhirk-Mulakatiar bridge on river Indus, Thar coal mining, water supply to Thar Coal Blocks, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on River Indus and various others.

The chief minister on the occasion also responded to the questions of the participants and presented the Commandant War Course College a shield and other souvenirs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Target Killing Chief Minister World Police Kidnapping Bangladesh Water Sri Lanka Law And Order Thar Vehicles Road Sukkur Bahrain Gambat Gas Murad Ali Shah From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport Satellites

Recent Stories

Rain forecast for Sukkur division

Rain forecast for Sukkur division

3 minutes ago
 Three-day pottery making workshop concludes at Pun ..

Three-day pottery making workshop concludes at Punjab Arts Council

3 minutes ago
 Poetry collection 'Khushbo Khayal' launched

Poetry collection 'Khushbo Khayal' launched

3 minutes ago
 DC Chairs District Emergency Response Committee Me ..

DC Chairs District Emergency Response Committee Meeting

3 minutes ago
 Gang of snatchers held; cash and bike recovered

Gang of snatchers held; cash and bike recovered

7 minutes ago
 ECP delegation meets Brazilian envoy to learn abou ..

ECP delegation meets Brazilian envoy to learn about EVM,I-Voting

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.