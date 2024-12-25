Open Menu

Sindh PA Speaker Extends Greetings To Christian Community On Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Sindh PA speaker extends greetings to Christian community on Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah has extended greetings to the Christian community on their joyous occasion of Christmas.

In a message, Syed Awais Shah said this day reminds us of the values of love, peace, and brotherhood, which are essential for social harmony and unity in our society.

Shah said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made the rights of minorities a cornerstone of Pakistan’s Constitution.

He repeatedly emphasized that every individual should have the freedom to practice their religion, celebrate their festivals, and perform their religious rituals without any hindrance.

He said Sindh province and the Provincial Assembly were committed to safeguarding the rights of all minorities in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision. We strive to create a society where every citizen is free to celebrate their culture, religion, and festivals with joy and peace, he added.

Congratulating the Christian community, he said on this day, we must spread the message of love and harmony and work together for a stronger, united, and peaceful Pakistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Provincial Assembly Christian All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

2 hours ago
 UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security i ..

UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

9 hours ago
 Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tu ..

Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

9 hours ago
 Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on ..

Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities

10 hours ago
 Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

10 hours ago
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

10 hours ago
 UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts worksho ..

UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..

10 hours ago
 'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf y ..

'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth

11 hours ago
 UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

11 hours ago
 148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be cele ..

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

12 hours ago
 Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour o ..

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan