Sindh PA speaker extends greetings to Christian community on Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah has extended greetings to the Christian community on their joyous occasion of Christmas.

In a message, Syed Awais Shah said this day reminds us of the values of love, peace, and brotherhood, which are essential for social harmony and unity in our society.

Shah said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made the rights of minorities a cornerstone of Pakistan’s Constitution.

He repeatedly emphasized that every individual should have the freedom to practice their religion, celebrate their festivals, and perform their religious rituals without any hindrance.

He said Sindh province and the Provincial Assembly were committed to safeguarding the rights of all minorities in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision. We strive to create a society where every citizen is free to celebrate their culture, religion, and festivals with joy and peace, he added.

Congratulating the Christian community, he said on this day, we must spread the message of love and harmony and work together for a stronger, united, and peaceful Pakistan.