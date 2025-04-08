Sindh PAC for probing inordinate delay in completion of GMM Medical College Sukkur

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Sindh Assembly taking notice of inordinate delay in completion of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar (GMM) Medical College Sukkur, on Tuesday directed Secretary Works and Services department to probe into the matter and fix the responsibility

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Sindh Assembly taking notice of inordinate delay in completion of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar (GMM) Medical College Sukkur, on Tuesday directed Secretary Works and Services department to probe into the matter and fix the responsibility.

The meeting of the Sindh PAC held here at Sindh Assembly Building with its chairman Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in chair while the committee members Qasim Siraj Soomro, Sadia Javed, Makhdoom Fakhar-uz-Zaman, Secretary Works and Services Muhammad Ali Khoso and other relevant officers attended, a statement issued here said.

The committee, while reviewing the audit paras of the Works and Services Department for the years 2023 and 2024, found that the project of GMM Medical College Sukkur was initiated in 2012 under Annual Development Plan but it has not been completed so far.

The Executive Engineer Health Works informed the committee that work on the GMM Medical College Sukkur has started in 2012 with an estimated cost of Rs 3.4 billion while the project cost was revised upward to Rs 4.12 billion in the year 2018. An amount of Rs 3.4 billion had been spent on the project so far while the department still required more funds amounting to Rs 1.2 billion for completion of the project, he added.

The Sindh PAC expressed regret over the failure in completing the project in almost 15 years despite spending Rs 3.4 billion and ordered an investigation by the Secretary Works and Services to probe into causes of the delay.

The Chairman Nisar Khuhro remarked that even the academic block of the medical college has not been built in 15 years despite incurring expenditure of Rs 3.4 billion on the project which is tantamount to negligence of the relevant officers.

We want the earliest completion of the project at all costs, he said and directed the Secretary Works and Services to conduct an investigation and identify the officers who have shown negligence in this regard.

The secretary assured the committee that a report will be submitted to the PAC after an investigation into whether the construction of the GMM Medical College Sukkur has been delayed due to lack of funding or negligence on the part of officers, and action will be taken against the officers found guilty of negligence.

The PAC, while reviewing the audit para regarding repair of 7-km road from Jail Chowrangi Road to Malir Chowk Shikarpur in 2021, recommended suspension of XEN and AEN Shikarpur for releasing Rs 25 million to contractor Abdul Hameed Banglani before the road repair work was completed.

The PAC also instructed the Secretary Works and Services to conduct an investigation against Executive Engineer Machinery Division Khairpur, Executive Engineer Buildings Sukkur and Executive Engineer Buildings Larkana for not providing audit records worth more than Rs 1.6 billion.