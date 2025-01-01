(@FahadShabbir)

The Public Accounts Committee of the Sindh Assembly, Wednesday, directed to initiate measures for recovery of Rs20 billion water charges due on different state owned entities and seek assistance of federal government in the regard

The Sindh Assembly PAC, in a meeting presided over by the Chairman Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, reviewed audit paras pertaining to Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Ministry of Local Government, said a statement issued here.

The Sindh PAC directed the Additional Chief Secretary Local Government and CEO Water Board to communicate to the relevant federal government institutions for the payment of dues to federal institutions situated in the province.

The PAC also summoned the relevant officials of various federal government institutions to the PAC on January 21 in the regard.

The PAC Chairman Nisar Khuhro said that the Water Board owed Rs20 Billion outstanding arrears of water charges to Pakistan Steel Mills, Sui Southern Gas, PSO, KPT, Pakistan Railways, PIA, National Shipping Corporation, Port Qasim Authority, Marine Fisheries, Cantonment Boards, Karachi Shipyard, Pakistan Machine Tool Factory, Cotton Export Corporation, and other institutions.

The some of the outstanding amount dates back to 2016 while only the Pakistan Steel Mills has to pay Rs10 billion arrears of water charges, he added.

Nisar Khuhro has said that Sindh has provided water facilities to federal institutions, but these federal institutions are not paying dues. He requested the federal government to take notice of the issue and initiate necessary measures for payment of dues to KWSB.