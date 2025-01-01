Sindh PAC For Steps To Recover Water Board's Dues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 09:55 PM
The Public Accounts Committee of the Sindh Assembly, Wednesday, directed to initiate measures for recovery of Rs20 billion water charges due on different state owned entities and seek assistance of federal government in the regard
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Public Accounts Committee of the Sindh Assembly, Wednesday, directed to initiate measures for recovery of Rs20 billion water charges due on different state owned entities and seek assistance of federal government in the regard.
The Sindh Assembly PAC, in a meeting presided over by the Chairman Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, reviewed audit paras pertaining to Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Ministry of Local Government, said a statement issued here.
The Sindh PAC directed the Additional Chief Secretary Local Government and CEO Water Board to communicate to the relevant federal government institutions for the payment of dues to federal institutions situated in the province.
The PAC also summoned the relevant officials of various federal government institutions to the PAC on January 21 in the regard.
The PAC Chairman Nisar Khuhro said that the Water Board owed Rs20 Billion outstanding arrears of water charges to Pakistan Steel Mills, Sui Southern Gas, PSO, KPT, Pakistan Railways, PIA, National Shipping Corporation, Port Qasim Authority, Marine Fisheries, Cantonment Boards, Karachi Shipyard, Pakistan Machine Tool Factory, Cotton Export Corporation, and other institutions.
The some of the outstanding amount dates back to 2016 while only the Pakistan Steel Mills has to pay Rs10 billion arrears of water charges, he added.
Nisar Khuhro has said that Sindh has provided water facilities to federal institutions, but these federal institutions are not paying dues. He requested the federal government to take notice of the issue and initiate necessary measures for payment of dues to KWSB.
Recent Stories
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024
Sindh PAC for steps to recover Water Board's dues
Russia, Central Asian countries want to trade through Pakistani ports: Qaiser
PTA signs MoU with DeafTawk to advance accessibility for the special need
Probationary Officers witness BISP's role in supporting disadvantaged segments
10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad
PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 2024
Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonst ..
Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II6 minutes ago
-
Sindh PAC for steps to recover Water Board's dues1 minute ago
-
Russia, Central Asian countries want to trade through Pakistani ports: Qaiser1 minute ago
-
PTA signs MoU with DeafTawk to advance accessibility for the special need1 minute ago
-
Probationary Officers witness BISP's role in supporting disadvantaged segments1 minute ago
-
PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 20242 hours ago
-
Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonstrations2 hours ago
-
Civil Defense trains 8460 people during 20242 hours ago
-
Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife2 hours ago
-
Four dacoits nabbed, cash, weapons seized2 hours ago
-
17 outlaws held;drugs & weapons recovered2 hours ago
-
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis2 hours ago