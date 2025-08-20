- Home
- Pakistan
- Sindh People's Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) rebuilds lives of 12 million flood victims
Sindh People's Housing For Flood Affectees (SPHF) Rebuilds Lives Of 12 Million Flood Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:55 PM
Sindh People's Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) project has been a beacon of hope for millions of people affected by the devastating floods of year 2022 in Sindh province. As one of the world's largest housing initiatives, SPHF has made significant progress in rebuilding the lives of approximately 12 million people across 24 flood-affected districts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Sindh People's Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) project has been a beacon of hope for millions of people affected by the devastating floods of year 2022 in Sindh province. As one of the world's largest housing initiatives, SPHF has made significant progress in rebuilding the lives of approximately 12 million people across 24 flood-affected districts.
As the floods submerged around 70% of the region, causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, the SPHF project began its mission to restore the homes of over 2.1 million households, ensuring that the most vulnerable communities are prioritized in this recovery effort. Through this initiative, the government of Sindh aims to provide not just shelter, but also empower communities with access to financial tools and social services, said a press release on Monday.
The SPHF project is remarkable not only in its scale but also in its approach. Over 1.16 million bank accounts have been opened, and more than 1.05 million disbursements have already been made, ensuring direct financial aid is flowing to those in need. The project has completed over 700,000 plinths for the construction of homes, with 500,000 houses nearing completion. The initiative also includes a robust women empowerment component, with 800,000 land titles issued to women, and 1 million jobs created to support the local economy.
One of the standout features of the SPHF project is its use of technology to ensure transparency and efficiency.
With the use of GIS-based surveys, AI tools, and a centralized bank account system, the SPHF initiative tracks real-time progress and ensures that no one is left behind. This innovative approach has drawn praise from the World Bank’s Executive Directors, who commended the initiative for its transparency and impact on the ground.
Moreover, the initiative has undertaken efforts to improve sanitation and water supply systems across 3,000 villages, benefiting over 1.5 million people. The focus on climate-resilient settlements and the planting of over 105,000 saplings demonstrate the long-term vision for both housing and environmental sustainability.
As the journey of recovery continues, the SPHF project is a testament to the resilience of the Sindh people and the commitment of the government to support flood victims. With ongoing support from international donors and local partners, the program is set to not only restore homes but also uplift communities by creating opportunities for financial inclusion, employment, and social cohesion.
As the world’s largest housing initiative for flood-affected populations, the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees is paving the way for a more secure and sustainable future for millions of people in one of the most disaster-stricken regions of Pakistan.
P:hin/X:ftp/L:adn/E:adn/I:ark/R:ark
\778
Recent Stories
Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery
Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate
Substandard drinks seized in Kohat
Labourer injured in brick-kiln fire in Hasilpur
UAP, Sabawoon sign MoU to promote climate-resilient farming
CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025
Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, power outages paralyze City
PFA signs MoU with Food Asia to improve safety standards
Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC5 minutes ago
-
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery5 minutes ago
-
Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas20 seconds ago
-
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate5 minutes ago
-
Substandard drinks seized in Kohat5 minutes ago
-
Labourer injured in brick-kiln fire in Hasilpur5 minutes ago
-
Body toll rises to 18 as search & rescue operation continues in Battagram-Mansehra border area52 minutes ago
-
Bilal Azhar Kiani offers condolences on passing of Absar Alam’s mother52 minutes ago
-
Education Minister lauds efforts of Odyssey, LearnOBots, calling mental revolution52 minutes ago
-
Three armed suspects arrested after shootout in DI Khan52 minutes ago
-
Arts Council, NBF join hands to promote Pakistan’s cultural heritage52 minutes ago
-
District Polio Committee Meeting Held to Review Preparations52 minutes ago