ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Sindh People's Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) project has been a beacon of hope for millions of people affected by the devastating floods of year 2022 in Sindh province. As one of the world's largest housing initiatives, SPHF has made significant progress in rebuilding the lives of approximately 12 million people across 24 flood-affected districts.

As the floods submerged around 70% of the region, causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, the SPHF project began its mission to restore the homes of over 2.1 million households, ensuring that the most vulnerable communities are prioritized in this recovery effort. Through this initiative, the government of Sindh aims to provide not just shelter, but also empower communities with access to financial tools and social services, said a press release on Monday.

The SPHF project is remarkable not only in its scale but also in its approach. Over 1.16 million bank accounts have been opened, and more than 1.05 million disbursements have already been made, ensuring direct financial aid is flowing to those in need. The project has completed over 700,000 plinths for the construction of homes, with 500,000 houses nearing completion. The initiative also includes a robust women empowerment component, with 800,000 land titles issued to women, and 1 million jobs created to support the local economy.

One of the standout features of the SPHF project is its use of technology to ensure transparency and efficiency.

With the use of GIS-based surveys, AI tools, and a centralized bank account system, the SPHF initiative tracks real-time progress and ensures that no one is left behind. This innovative approach has drawn praise from the World Bank’s Executive Directors, who commended the initiative for its transparency and impact on the ground.

Moreover, the initiative has undertaken efforts to improve sanitation and water supply systems across 3,000 villages, benefiting over 1.5 million people. The focus on climate-resilient settlements and the planting of over 105,000 saplings demonstrate the long-term vision for both housing and environmental sustainability.

As the journey of recovery continues, the SPHF project is a testament to the resilience of the Sindh people and the commitment of the government to support flood victims. With ongoing support from international donors and local partners, the program is set to not only restore homes but also uplift communities by creating opportunities for financial inclusion, employment, and social cohesion.

As the world’s largest housing initiative for flood-affected populations, the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees is paving the way for a more secure and sustainable future for millions of people in one of the most disaster-stricken regions of Pakistan.

