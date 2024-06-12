Open Menu

Sindh Persons With Disabilities Protection Authority Visits PDSA Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Officials from the Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority (SPDPA) Department of Empowerment and Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) recently conducted a visit to the PDSA Rehabilitation Center located in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi an initiative of Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) under collaboration of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Government of Sindh

The purpose of the visit was to get register PDSA in Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority & assess the facilities and services provided by the Center, which plays a crucial role in the rehabilitation and empowerment of individuals with disabilities in the region.

During the visit, Abid Lashari CEO PDSA briefed to the DEPD officials & were given a comprehensive tour of the Center, where they had the opportunity to interact with staff members and beneficiaries. They observed firsthand the various programs and activities aimed at enhancing the quality of life and promoting inclusion for children with disabilities.

Shahid Qamar Siddiqui Director Provincial Advisory Council for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Dr.

Ratna Dewan Deputy Director SPDPA & Hamza Assistant SPDPA expressed their appreciation for the dedication and commitment demonstrated by the team at PDSA Pakistan, Karachi.

They emphasized the importance of such initiatives in creating a more inclusive society where children with intellectual disabilities especially Down Syndrome can fully participate and contribute.

‘’We are impressed by the work being done at the PDSA Rehabilitation Center and commend their efforts in providing essential services to individuals with disabilities,’’ said Mr. Shahid Qamar Siddiqui. "It is vital that we continue to support and collaborate with organizations like PDSA to ensure that children with disabilities have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, Dr. Ratna added."

The visit concluded with a discussion on potential areas of collaboration between the DEPD and the PDSA Rehabilitation Center to further enhance the effectiveness of their respective programs and initiatives.

