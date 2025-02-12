Sindh Pink Games 2025 Kick Off In Matiari With Grand Opening
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Pink Games 2025 had begun in Matiari with a grand opening. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh formally inaugurated the competitions at Jhule lal government degree college, Odero Lal. On this occasion, Director of Physical education Apa Sarwat and Professor Noor Muhammad Sahito attended as special guests, while Sports Officer Matiari Jaleel Ahmed Halepoto led the ceremony.
According to a handout issued by the district information office, on the first day, exciting cricket and badminton matches took place. In the final of cricket, the teams of Jhule Lal Government Degree College, Odero Lal and Sardar Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot Government Girls Degree College Matiari, faced each other. Jhule lal College batted first, scoring 87 runs in 6 overs and setting a target of 88 runs. Sardar Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot College’s team could only 44 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, leading Jhule lal College to a victory by 43 runs.
In the badminton final, Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot Government Girls Degree College delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Jhule lal College to claim the title.
Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh stated that the Sindh Pink Games were a positive step for women, offering them opportunities to grow and refine their skills. He emphasized that sports were not only essential for physical and mental health but also boost self-confidence among women. He assured that such events will continue in Matiari to provide more opportunities for female athletes.
Several players expressed their joy, stating that such activities give girls the chance to advance, and they urged the government to continue organizing similar events in the future to further support the growth of female athletes.
