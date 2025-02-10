Sindh Pink Games To Commence In Matiari From February 12
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Pink Games, organized under the aegis of the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh, will take place across the province, with district Matiari hosting competitions from February 12 to 15, 2025.
According to a statement issued by District Sports Officer Matiari Jaleel Ahmed Halepoto, the events will be held at Jhool-e-lal College, Odero Lal, under his supervision.
The games are exclusively for female students and will feature competitions in badminton, table tennis, throwball and cricket. Girls from various schools and colleges across the district will participate, showcasing their talents and availing opportunities to excel in sports.
According to the statement, the Primary objective of the Pink Games was to promote women's participation in sports and provide them with a dedicated platform to display their abilities.
