Sindh plaguing with corruption: Justice Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Supreme Court (SC) Justice Gulzar Ahmed Thursday said the entire Sindh province was plaguing in corruption as not a single rupee of provincial budget was spent on the public welfare.

He made these remarks while hearing Sukkur Press Club land case. Justice Mushir Alam was also part of the two-member bench.

The court directed the Commissioner Sukkur to resolve the land issue of press club otherwise he could have to face the consequences.

The bench also said the next hearing of the case would be held at Supreme Court Karachi Registry after one week.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar said the human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV) had made the condition worsening in Larkana and the virus could spread in whole the city if the provincial government did not took any prompt action.

He also said the multi-storey buildings had been constructed in the hottest city of Sukkur but no facilities had been provided. There was no city around the world where multi-storey buildings had been constructed having high temperatures of 50-degree centigrade, he added.

He said drinking water was not available for citizens of Sukkur. People sleep without electricity. He observed that crime rate increased in the city due to unavailability of facilities and opportunities for the people. He said every department of the province was suffering from corruption.

Addressing the Mayor of Sukkur city, which was present in the court on the occasion, Justice Gulzar asked him to awake up now.

The mayor said he had made the master plan for the city and a review petition have also been submitted in this regard.

He said journalists filed stories of their own choice, They published news of only four people, he said and added journalists did not publish the news of poor and deserving people.

Justice Gulzar asked the Commissioner Sukkur that why he was not resolving the land issue.

The commissioner said there was no place available near the current press club building.

The counsel for Sukkur administration pleaded the court to grant 15 days time for allocation of alternative land for the press club.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.