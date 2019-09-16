UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Plants 4 Mln Saplings Against 2 Mln Target On Plant For Pakistan Day: Rahim Soomro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:05 PM

Sindh plants 4 mln saplings against 2 mln target on Plant for Pakistan day: Rahim Soomro

Sindh has planted four million saplings against the set target of two million on Plant for Pakistan day, Secretary Forest and Wildlife Department Sindh Abdul Rahim Soomro Monday briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh has planted four million saplings against the set target of two million on Plant for Pakistan day, Secretary Forest and Wildlife Department Sindh Abdul Rahim Soomro Monday briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change.

He informed the committee that Sindh had also planted mangroves over an area of 200,000 acres across the coastal area of the province. "Sindh remained on the Guinness Book of world records for three years for planting a huge number of mangroves," he added.

Soomro said the province's funding for 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project was yet to be released as the plantation season was elapsing.

The Secretary said by seed broadcasting method local Baboons seed had been spread in the flood hit areas of Sindh.

He said the Forest Department had also planned urban and riverine forest plantation projects. In this regard, plantation at 16 acres land of Mizar-e-Quaid had been carried out. However, plantation would also be carried out across the banks of Layari and Malir stream.

He said universities, colleges and corporate sector had been taken on board to partake in the plantation across the province.

He informed that the social mobilization wing of the department was actively engaging youth in the universities in plantation campaign.

The chairperson of the committee Munaza Hassan disallowed the representatives of Punjab Forest Department and Petroleum on the absence of Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Director General of respective departments as high offificials were bound to answer.

She barred the officials to brief the committee as per the rules of the standing committee.

She suggested the Secretary Forest, Sindh to involve the respective members of National and Provincial assemblies to take part in the plantation carried out in their respective Constituencies.

Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change Hassan Nasir Jamy said the government was going to venture into its flagship 10 Billion Tree Tsunami plantation programme.

The first target for plantation approved by ECNEC was 3.29 billion saplings to be planted in next four years in the country. He said that funding had been received and PC-1 from all provinces were in place to implement this project, he added.

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Ashraf said there was need to develop long term policy on planting different kinds of saplings in the country as short term policy would had serious impacts on the country's ecology.

He suggested that the policymakers shouldd develop scientific approach for plantation across the country to have sustainable results.

DG EPA Farzana Altaf Shah informed the committee that there was confusion regarding ban imposed on plastic bags. The ban was only imposed on polythen bags with handles used for grocery and household purposes whereas flat bags used in industrial, solid waste and hospital waste packaging were permissible, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Tsunami World Punjab Flood Pakistan Day Nasir Malir All From Government Billion Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Raytheon Announces Development of Half-Size, Half- ..

33 seconds ago

90 per cent civil works on Kartarpur Corridor comp ..

34 seconds ago

Former corrupt rulers put Pakistan under heavy deb ..

37 seconds ago

Saudi oil firm Aramco could delay IPO after attack ..

39 seconds ago

Inter-club golf championship concludes

4 minutes ago

Payment of compensation to businesses of Wazirista ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.