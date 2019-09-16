Sindh plants 4 mln saplings against 2 mln target on Plant for Pakistan day: Rahim Soomro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh has planted four million saplings against the set target of two million on Plant for Pakistan day, Secretary Forest and Wildlife Department Sindh Abdul Rahim Soomro Monday briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change.

He informed the committee that Sindh had also planted mangroves over an area of 200,000 acres across the coastal area of the province. "Sindh remained on the Guinness Book of world records for three years for planting a huge number of mangroves," he added.

Soomro said the province's funding for 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project was yet to be released as the plantation season was elapsing.

The Secretary said by seed broadcasting method local Baboons seed had been spread in the flood hit areas of Sindh.

He said the Forest Department had also planned urban and riverine forest plantation projects. In this regard, plantation at 16 acres land of Mizar-e-Quaid had been carried out. However, plantation would also be carried out across the banks of Layari and Malir stream.

He said universities, colleges and corporate sector had been taken on board to partake in the plantation across the province.

He informed that the social mobilization wing of the department was actively engaging youth in the universities in plantation campaign.

The chairperson of the committee Munaza Hassan disallowed the representatives of Punjab Forest Department and Petroleum on the absence of Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Director General of respective departments as high offificials were bound to answer.

She barred the officials to brief the committee as per the rules of the standing committee.

She suggested the Secretary Forest, Sindh to involve the respective members of National and Provincial assemblies to take part in the plantation carried out in their respective Constituencies.

Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change Hassan Nasir Jamy said the government was going to venture into its flagship 10 Billion Tree Tsunami plantation programme.

The first target for plantation approved by ECNEC was 3.29 billion saplings to be planted in next four years in the country. He said that funding had been received and PC-1 from all provinces were in place to implement this project, he added.

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Ashraf said there was need to develop long term policy on planting different kinds of saplings in the country as short term policy would had serious impacts on the country's ecology.

He suggested that the policymakers shouldd develop scientific approach for plantation across the country to have sustainable results.

DG EPA Farzana Altaf Shah informed the committee that there was confusion regarding ban imposed on plastic bags. The ban was only imposed on polythen bags with handles used for grocery and household purposes whereas flat bags used in industrial, solid waste and hospital waste packaging were permissible, she added.