Sindh police announced 25 lacs as head money of Hasalo

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Sindh government has announced a cash reward of 25 lakh rupees for information leading to the arrest of Farid Hasalo, the accused in the School Teacher Sadaf Hasalo murder case. The Qambar-Shahdadkot police have issued a notice on Wednesday.

On April 7, 2025, teacher Sadaf Hasalo was shot dead by her fiancé, police officer Farid, at Qambar Bypass while she was returning from school duty.