Sindh Police Announced 25 Lacs As Head Money Of Hasalo
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Sindh government has announced a cash reward of 25 lakh rupees for information leading to the arrest of Farid Hasalo, the accused in the School Teacher Sadaf Hasalo murder case. The Qambar-Shahdadkot police have issued a notice on Wednesday.
The informant’s identity will be kept confidential. A formal statement has been released.
Senior Superintendent of Police Qamber Shahdadkot Sajjid Mir Sabdozi have announced a bounty for the officer involved in the murder of Primary school teacher Sadaf Hasalo in a case related to leave.
SSP Sajid Amir Saduzai of Qambar-Shahdadkot District.
A reward of 2.5 million rupees will be given to anyone providing information about the fugitive officer, Farid. SSP Qambar-Shahdadkot.
The identity of the person assisting in the arrest of the fugitive officer will remain confidential, stated SSP Sajid Amir Saduzai.
On April 7, 2025, teacher Sadaf Hasalo was shot dead by her fiancé, police officer Farid, at Qambar Bypass while she was returning from school duty.
