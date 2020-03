Sindh Police appoints focal person for personnel affected by COVID-19

Sindh Police on Friday appointed a focal person for police personnel affected with coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Police on Friday appointed a focal person for police personnel affected with coronavirus pandemic.

According to a letter of AIGP-Welfare Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem, an Assistant Sub-Inspector Saifullah posted at Welfare Branch Central Police Office has been appointed as a focal person.

He can be contacted on number 0300-2558024 in case any personnel affected with the coronavirus.