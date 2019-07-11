Sindh police arrest 353 alleged smugglers in last 6 months: IG Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of police (IGP) Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that around 353 alleged smugglers were arrested by Sindh police and 247 of them were handed over to the custom officials during the last six months of 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of police (IGP) Sindh , Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that around 353 alleged smugglers were arrested by Sindh police and 247 of them were handed over to the custom officials during the last six months of 2019

The Sindh police chief said this in a briefing to the participants of the first session of the meeting of Anti- Smuggling Screening Committee (ASSC) at Islamabad, said a spokesman of Sindh police on Thursday.

The IGP said that the Sindh police also recovered 757,160 liters diesel, 111,775 kilograms of Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco), 288932 kilograms betel nuts, 3817 mobile phones, 44 vehicles and 678 miscellaneous items during its endeavour to check and control the criminal activities across Sindh.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that the successful action was taken against reported attempts of smuggling in the West and South zones of Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

He said that the Sindh police have arrested 106 accused of alleged smuggling of vehicles, under section 54/550 of PPC and handed over 24 of them to custom officials while cases were registered against 105 during the period of first six months of 2019.

The spokesman said that the performance of Sindh police with regard to anti-smuggling action was highly appreciated by theparticipants of ASSC's meeting.