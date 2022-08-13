Sindh Police awards boxing champion Shaheer Afridi with commendation certificate

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday felicitated Rapid Response Force (RRF) Sindh Police boxer Shaheer Afridi for defeating his Indian counterpart in Middleweight Asian Boxing Championship held in Thailand

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday felicitated Rapid Response Force (RRF) Sindh Police boxer Shaheer Afridi for defeating his Indian counterpart in Middleweight Asian Boxing Championship held in Thailand.

In a ceremony organized at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, Sindh Police chief also awarded Shaheer Afridi with commendation certificate and cash reward.

IGP Sindh also awarded cash reward to boxing coach.

Ghulam Nabi Memon on the occasion said the Sindh Police had always given priority to the promotion of sports and had provided opportunities to officers and personnel who have experience and ability in various sports, with the aim of keeping the police engaged in sports activities as well as departmental affairs and for the maintenance of their fitness.

Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, all Deputy IGPs of Sindh and other senior officers attended the event.