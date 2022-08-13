UrduPoint.com

Sindh Police Awards Boxing Champion Shaheer Afridi With Commendation Certificate

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Sindh Police awards boxing champion Shaheer Afridi with commendation certificate

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday felicitated Rapid Response Force (RRF) Sindh Police boxer Shaheer Afridi for defeating his Indian counterpart in Middleweight Asian Boxing Championship held in Thailand

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday felicitated Rapid Response Force (RRF) Sindh Police boxer Shaheer Afridi for defeating his Indian counterpart in Middleweight Asian Boxing Championship held in Thailand.

In a ceremony organized at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, Sindh Police chief also awarded Shaheer Afridi with commendation certificate and cash reward.

IGP Sindh also awarded cash reward to boxing coach.

Ghulam Nabi Memon on the occasion said the Sindh Police had always given priority to the promotion of sports and had provided opportunities to officers and personnel who have experience and ability in various sports, with the aim of keeping the police engaged in sports activities as well as departmental affairs and for the maintenance of their fitness.

Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, all Deputy IGPs of Sindh and other senior officers attended the event.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Police Thailand Sports Afridi Event All Asia Coach Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Aug 14 reminds sacrifices of forefathers: Addition ..

Aug 14 reminds sacrifices of forefathers: Additional CS Punjab

13 seconds ago
 All set to celebrate Independence Day in Dera

All set to celebrate Independence Day in Dera

15 seconds ago
 Federal govt delays appointment of NBP President

Federal govt delays appointment of NBP President

28 minutes ago
 PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for pa ..

PIA announces 14 per cent discount in fares for passengers on domestic flights

2 hours ago
 Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Kha ..

Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

2 hours ago
 PTI leadership under fire on social media over fla ..

PTI leadership under fire on social media over flag hoisting issue in Lahore

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.