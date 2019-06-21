Sindh Police checked 288856 motorbikes

Sindh Police on Friday claimed to have taken action against 288856 motorbikes including 200577 pillion riders were checked/searched in a crackdown against traffic rules by in the province as per the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Sindh Police on Friday claimed to have taken action against 288856 motorbikes including 200577 pillion riders were checked/searched in a crackdown against traffic rules by in the province as per the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam.

The IGP Sindh was informed in a report that Larkana Police Range fetched first position among range level by taking legal actions against 95996 motorbikes including checking of 81379 pillion riders, 4487 AFR number plates, 4215 motorbikes without number plates, 3448 single number plates, 539 with police colour number plates, 7 fake number plates and 1921 with open letters.

Hyderabad Police Range got second position and intercepted 81488 motorbikes including 43424 pillion riders, 8790 without number plates, 10417 single number plates, 430 police colour number plates, 584 fake number plates, 8268 fake number plates and 8575 motorbikes with open letters.

The third position on range level was achieved by the Sukkur Police Range which took actions against 74826 motorbikes which include 54753 pillion riders, 2148 without number plates, 7888 single number plates, 485 police colour number plates, 280 fake number plates, 4173 AFR number plates and 5099 motorbikes with open letter.

On district level district Kashmore got bagged first position by taking actions against 52531 motorbikes including checking of 45512 pillion riders, 2165 motorbikes without number plates, 1330 single number plates, 220 police colour number plates, 2368 AFR number plates and 936 motorbikes with open letter.

District Thatta achieved second position and took action against 37021 motorbikes which include checking of 18718 pillion riders, 4142 without number plate motorbikes, 5091 single number plates, 706 police colour number plates, 286 fake number plates, 4001 AFR number plate motorbikes and 4077 motorbikes with open letters.

District Hyderabad bagged third position on district level by intercepting and taking actions against 20220 motorbikes out of which 9036 pillion riders were checked, 2527 motorbikes without number plates, 4134 with single number plates, 437 police colour number plates, 129 fake number plates, 2359 AFR number plates and 1598 motorbikes with open letters.

Sindh Police Chief Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has announced cash reward of Rs. 100,000/- for each of the first position holders among range and district levels while the Names of Deputy IGP Larkana Irfan Baloch and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district Kashmore have been placed among officers of the week.